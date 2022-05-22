Search of Lethbridge home turns up firearms, drugs and stolen property, 6 people arrested

Six people are facing charges related to drugs, weapons and stolen property after a home was searched by Lethbridge police.

The warrant was executed on May 19 by members of the property crimes unit, crime suppression team, patrol division and canine unit at a home on Coalbanks Boulevard.

Three females and two males were arrested at the scene, where police seized:

Three rifles,

A conducted energy weapon,

450 grams of methamphetamine (worth approximately $36,000),

Nearly $10,000 in cash, and;

$6,000 worth of stolen property, including tools and electronics, much of it new in unopened boxes.

"While police were executing the search warrant, a male returned to the residence in his vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted," police said in a release.

"A loaded handgun was seized from under the driver’s seat along with a second conducted energy weapon and approximately 28 grams of cocaine (worth about $2,800)."

Justin Barlow, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with 13 firearms offences, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property over $,5000.

Robert Ambrus, 39, of Lethbridge, is charged with trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Daylan Strembesky, 38, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Taylor Sander, 28, of Lethbridge, is charged with trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Jazden Posti, 26, Lethbridge, is charged with six firearms offences, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Kendall Pyne, 42 of, Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Barlow, Ambrus, Sander and Posti were released after bail hearings and are scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

Pyne was also released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Strembesky was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.