Search of Okotoks residence leads to discovery of fentanyl, heroin, meth, stolen property

A 59-year-old Okotoks resident faces multiple charges after a search of his residence yielded quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and stolen property.

Following a lengthy investigation, on Thursday, May 20 at around 8:30 p.m. Okotoks RCMP and members of their crime reduction unit (CRU) executed a search warrant for a residence on Hunter's Crescent in Okotoks.

In addition to stolen property, police recovered four grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of heroin.

Luis Antonio Galan, 59, faces the following charges:

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking

* Possession of a controlled substance

* Possession of stolen property

Galan was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions. He's scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on July 16.

Anyone with information about illicit drugs in the Okotoks community is encouraged to notify Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play store.