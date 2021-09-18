Search of shore and waters underway for two men missing off Labrador coast

A search is underway for an overdue fishing vessel with two men on board that departed a small coastal community in Labrador on Friday morning.

The nine-metre boat with two outboard motors departed the community of Mary's Harbour at approximately 6 a.m., equipped with a VHF radio.

The RCMP says in a release that shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, police received a report informing them that the vessel had not returned.

Search efforts throughout the night were unsuccessful and were continuing by air and in the water as of 2 p.m. local time.

The joint rescue co-ordination centre is engaged in the search, with assistance being provided by the Canadian Coast Guard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.