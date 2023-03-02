Search on for missing northern Ontario plane

Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Trenton is leading the search for the Cessna 208, which left Nakina around 12:45 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Fort Hope approximately 45 minutes later, but never did.

JRCC Trenton spokesman Maj. Trevor Reid said multiple military and police planes and helicopters, as well as civilian aircraft, have been deployed along the plane's likely travel route.

An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter joined the search Wednesday.

Search efforts are based out of Thunder Bay on Thursday.