Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a missing swimmer near Beech Hill Road in Gold River. RCMP say three men were on tubes in the river that capsized.
Two men made it to shore and the third was last seen drifting down the river, police say.
Police are urging caution around waterways due to high water levels through Nova Scotia from the weekend’s historic rainfall. The torrential rains and flash flooding resulted in two deaths, and two people remain missing in West Hants.
The search for the missing swimmer is being conducted by Lunenburg District RCMP with air services, police dogs, the Joint-Rescue Coordinator Centre, Chester Volunteer Fire Department, the Western Shore Fire Department and ground search and rescue teams.
