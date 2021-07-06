Search resumes for missing B.C. hiker after belongings found in remote area 9 months later: RCMP

Items B.C. Mounties say they believe belong to a hiker missing since last October have recently been found in a remote area.

Jordan Naterer, 25, left home in Vancouver on Oct. 10 to go hiking in Manning Park. He was reported missing after he didn't show up at a Thanksgiving dinner.

With no trip plan left behind, there was no early indication of where Naterer could have been hiking. But with the help of bank statements, family members discovered he had been in the large provincial park between Hope and Princeton.

Days after Naterer left for his hike, his Honda Civic was found covered in snow near the Frosty Mountain Trailhead, by the Lightning Lake day-use area.

An extensive search was conducted between Oct. 13 and Nov. 7, but he was never found.

Months later, on July 4, Mounties say belongings were found by a volunteer. Officers believe the items belong to Naterer.

They didn't say exactly where the items were found, except that they were in a "remote, limited-access area." They also didn't say what items were found.

With the latest discovery, Mounties and Princeton Search and Rescue have all been sent to continue their search for Naterer.

Anyone with information should call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.