Search resumes for missing Sask. boaters
The search resumes for two members of Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation who went missing while boating on Wollaston Lake on Oct. 13.
Three people were reported missing and one of their bodies was found in a previous search.
“The last three weeks have been a difficult time for the families, community and all those affected by this tragedy,” said Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte in a media release.
The council’s Search, Rescue and Recovery team has been deployed to Wollaston Lake.
Those involved in the renewed search of the lake include community members, RCMP and Lloydminister Rescue Squad.
A volunteer group of certified divers from Oak Bluff Hutterite Colony in Manitoba will also search the waters.
The Canadian Rangers, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and community volunteers have also assisted.
