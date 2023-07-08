Search still on for driver involved in fatal Brant County crash last fall
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Brant County OPP are asking the public's help as they search for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash last fall.
According to police, 65-year-old Kevin Lee Taylor of Hamilton was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Muir Line North.
It happened on Sept. 25 between midnight and 1:20 a.m.
Police believe he was hit by a 2011-2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle failed to remain on scene.
"Police have obtained a photo of a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the collision," said Conrad Vitalis of Brant County OPP in a Twitter video. "We would like to speak with the driver or owner."
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has information related to the crash, to contact them.
-
Toronto police to shut down bar in headquarters after drunk driving crashThe Toronto Police Service (TPS) is shutting down the licensed bar inside its downtown headquarters that’s served senior officers mostly below the radar for more than 30 years, after a possible connection to a superintendent’s drunk driving crash.
-
Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay their respects to Srebrenica massacre victimsHundreds lined the Bosnian capital's main street Sunday as a truck carrying 30 coffins passed on its way to Srebrenica, where newly identified victims of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II will be buried on the 28th anniversary of the massacre.
-
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridgeRussian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula on Sunday reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia.
-
'I'm coming home': NBA podcaster who quit his job to play pickup around the world brings tour to TorontoLeigh Ellis was already living any basketball fan’s dream.
-
Two people seriously injured in King City collision that shut down Highway 400Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night in King City.
-
2 cyclists collide in west Toronto: one critically injured, other flees the sceneA cyclist has been critically injured after two cyclists collided early Saturday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.
-
-
Ottawa Hospital to pay city $12.9M to allow long-term care project to go through near Riverside CampusA slice of land near the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus could one day become a major long-term care and retirement complex, but it would require city council not act on an agreement between the city and the hospital over land use.
-
Masoli injured again as Ticats beat Redblacks 21-13Ottawa's Jeremiah Masoli, in his season debut, left in the second quarter with a leg injury. The 34-year-old was trying to roll out to his right when, untouched, he fell to the turf and immediately clutched his left leg.