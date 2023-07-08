iHeartRadio

Search still on for driver involved in fatal Brant County crash last fall


Brant County OPP are asking the public's help as they search for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash last fall.

According to police, 65-year-old Kevin Lee Taylor of Hamilton was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Muir Line North.

It happened on Sept. 25 between midnight and 1:20 a.m.

Police believe he was hit by a 2011-2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle failed to remain on scene.

"Police have obtained a photo of a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the collision," said Conrad Vitalis of Brant County OPP in a Twitter video. "We would like to speak with the driver or owner."

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has information related to the crash, to contact them.

