Search suspended for boater who went missing on St. John River
An extensive search for a missing boater has been suspended on the St. John River.
On Thursday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a man who had fallen overboard from a boat on the St. John River, near Long Reach, N.B.
"Wayne MacKenney, a 70-year-old man from Quispamsis, N.B., had been on the boat with friends when he fell overboard," the RCMP said in a news release. "Attempts were made to bring the man back on the boat but were unsuccessful."
Police say MacKenney is approximately five-feet-eight inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.
"He has hazel eyes and grey hair," the RCMP said in a news rlease. "He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, jeans and was wearing prescription glasses."
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacKenney, or who may have been boating in the area and has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP Detachment at 506-757-1020.
