Search suspended for missing Cape Breton senior

The search for a missing Cape Breton senior has been suspended.

Nova Scotia RCMP say 79-year-old Susan Bain of Middle River, N.S. was last seen walking her dog Friday around 9 a.m.

A helicopter and several ground search and rescue agencies spent the day Saturday searching for any sign of the missing woman.

Bain is described as 5’7 about 125lbs, with white shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.