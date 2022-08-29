Search suspended for missing teen boater in northeastern New Brunswick

The search for a missing teenage boater in northeastern New Brunswick has been suspended.

The RCMP says the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a call around 9:45 a.m. Monday that a teen boater had fallen overboard in the area of Pointe-Sapin, N.B., and had failed to resurface.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) was leading and coordinating the search, with assistance from the Richibucto RCMP.

Monday night, crews said the search was unsuccessful, and it was suspended around 8 p.m.

JRCC says the incident will continue with the RCMP as a missing person investigation.

