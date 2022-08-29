Search suspended for missing teen boater in northeastern New Brunswick
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
The search for a missing teenage boater in northeastern New Brunswick has been suspended.
The RCMP says the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a call around 9:45 a.m. Monday that a teen boater had fallen overboard in the area of Pointe-Sapin, N.B., and had failed to resurface.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) was leading and coordinating the search, with assistance from the Richibucto RCMP.
Monday night, crews said the search was unsuccessful, and it was suspended around 8 p.m.
JRCC says the incident will continue with the RCMP as a missing person investigation.
Regretfully, the search was unsuccessful and suspended at 8:00pm AST. The incident will continue with @RCMP as a missing person.— HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) August 29, 2022
-
