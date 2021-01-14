The search for a missing Langford man has been suspended after he was reported missing Sunday evening.

Experienced kayaker Timothy Ross, 38, was reported missing Sunday after he left to go kayaking in the Sooke area that afternoon, and failed to return at his scheduled return time.

A massive four-day search was launched by two local search and rescue teams, as well as the RCMP, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force. The U.S. Coast Guard also briefly assisted with the search.

On Wednesday, Sooke RCMP recovered what was believed to be Ross’s kayak.

On Thursday, Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue (SAR) told CTV News that the search for Ross had officially been suspended.

This notice came after volunteers from Juan de Fuca SAR, Metchosin SAR and the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organizations completed a final ground search just before midnight Wednesday. Two planes from Civil Air Search and Rescue also assisted with the search during the day.

At this point, Juan de Fuca SAR believes that Ross drowned while kayaking.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and loved ones," said Vickie Weber, Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue senior manager.