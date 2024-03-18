Search suspended for swimmer missing near Squamish

The search for a woman who was swept away by a strong current while swimming in the Mamquam River near Squamish has been called off, according to authorities.

The Squamish RCMP, in a news release, says the detachment received a call about a swimmer in distress around 4 p.m. Sunday. The woman, who is in her 30s, was with friends who told police they "heard a yell for help, and saw the female getting swept down the river."

Search and rescue crews from Squamish and the North Shore, Royal Canadian Marine Rescue, paramedics and the fire department were called in to assist and combed the area. The search went on until 11 p.m. Sunday and resumed at "first light" Monday but was called off around 4 p.m.

"Extensive searches of the areas were conducted including ground, marine, kayaks, helicopters, and drones. The area in which the female was last seen is surrounded by deep ravines with canyons, and difficult terrain," Mounties said.

"Due to difficult terrain, and heavy currents, the search has been suspended."

Anyone in the area who sees "anything in the river or along the riverbanks" is asked to contact police.

The woman's family has been notified and the RCMP says they have requested privacy.