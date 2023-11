Search teams now looking outside Tillsonburg for missing woman

It’s been one week since a 72-year-old woman disappeared from Tillsonburg and teams are now expanding their search.

“It’s not just isolated to Tillsonburg,” OPP Const. Patti Cote said in a social media video Wednesday. “Anything [residents] can do to help us locate Lola would be greatly appreciated.”

On Nov. 8, Lola left her home on Huntley Avenue at 8:20 a.m. She was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, green puffer jacket and blue jeans.

“She was carrying a couple of bags, like some sort of a tote bag and a purse,” Cote said Monday.

Lola was then seen on security video, in the area of Canary Street and Martin Street, at 11 a.m.

She hasn’t been seen since.

Lola is described as Black, around 5’1”, with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes.

OPP are asking residents, especially those in the Bird neighbourhood, to keep an eye out for Lola.

“We’re urging [people] to please check your properties, please check your cameras,” Cote urged in Wednesday’s video.

#OxfordOPP continues to search for missing 72 y-o Lola. #OPP is appealing to everyone to please check all enclosed spaces and any cameras. We have expanded the search area and would appreciate any assistance. If you have info, call 1-888-310-1122 immediately @OxfordCounty^pc pic.twitter.com/rIy1WhDcyX

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 14, 2023

Residents are also asked to look in outbuildings, sheds, vehicles and abandoned trailers.

“We really want to return [Lola] to her family and we appreciate all the help we can possibly get from the community,” said Chris Halverson, part of the K9 search team, in Wednesday’s video. “It’s imperative that you assist us, in just checking your outbuildings, under your decks and any structures in your area.”

He’s been working with his dog Conan to search for Lola.

Ontario Provincial Police ramped up search efforts over the weekend, with officers out on foot, ATVs and OPP helicopters.

A community vigil was also held Sunday night to bring attention to Lola’s disappearance.