Search underway after goat 'Harry Houdini' escapes from B.C. SPCA barn
The B.C. SPCA is asking for the public's help finding a stray goat that somehow managed to escape from a barn in the Lower Mainland this week.
The goat was transferred to the animal welfare charity's Surrey barn on Thursday, but scaled a fence and broke free the same day.
Barn staff have since decided to name the goat "Harry Houdini," after the legendary escape artist.
"Be aware he is small and very fast, so if spotted try to guide him into an enclosed area where he can be contained rather than chasing him – he is wily and quick and will not be caught easily," the B.C. SPCA's Surrey branch said in a Facebook post.
"Please help us get Houdini back to his stall, safe and sound and then into a happy forever home (with tall fences!)"
The animal welfare charity asked anyone who spots the stray goat to call or text 604-365-9423.
