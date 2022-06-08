Search underway after unoccupied speedboat found drifting near Vancouver

Crews from several different agencies descended on the waters off downtown Vancouver Wednesday afternoon after an unoccupied boat was discovered drifting with keys in its ignition.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria told CTV News the response began around 3:30 p.m.

The 17-foot fiberglass vessel – which a spokesperson described as a small speedboat with an outboard engine – was found unoccupied south of West Vancouver in English Bay. The throttle was pushed all the way forward and one personal flotation device was found on board.

Four vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard were dispatched to search for the abandoned boat's occupant or occupants, according to the JRCC.

They were joined by a boat from the Vancouver Police Department, a CH 149 Cormorant helicopter from Comox and crews from Parks Canada and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue.

As of 7:30 p.m., the JRCC said the search was still active.