Search underway for a teen missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
A search is underway for a teen who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton.
Hamilton Police say a 14-year-old youth went missing round 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a group of people took an inflatable out on the water.
They were last seen along Beach Boulevard.
Hamilton Police Service and emergency service partners, including Halton Police Service, the OPP, the Canadian Coast Guard, and paramedics and the Hamilton Beach Rescue Unit, are all helping in the search.
More to come. This is a developing story.
Hamilton Police and our emergency partners continue the search for a 14-year-old who disappeared in the water in #HamOnt yesterday. A group of youth were on an inflatable when the boy went under the water. pic.twitter.com/AjdcUa67EP— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 30, 2023
