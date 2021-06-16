Search underway for Abbotsford man who vanished Monday

A search is underway for a young Abbotsford man who vanished on Monday morning.

Adam Hobbs, 22, was expected home on Monday afternoon but his family says he never arrived.

His mom says he was last seen at a job site on 202 Street near 47A Avenue in Langley at around 10 a.m. Monday. A receipt shows he parked his vehicle, a 2011 grey Dodge Ram pickup in Vancouver on Howe Street at 1:30 p.m. but there has been no contact with him.

Family and friends will be searching for him Wednesday on Sumas Mountain after family says police were able to ping his phone there.

His family tells CTV his disappearance is very out of character.

Hobbs is described as white, 5’8" tall and 181 pounds. He has blue eyes and red hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie, black pants, a blue baseball cap and grey leather zip-up boots.

Police say this behaviour is out of the ordinary for Hobbs and his family is very concerned.

If you have information that might assist police to locate Hobbs, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.