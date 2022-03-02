Search underway for Calgarian last seen driving on Trans-Canada Highway near Gleichen

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as attempts are underway to locate a Calgary man last seen Monday evening.

Police officials say 47-year-old Jeffrey Newbury was last seen driving eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway near Gleichen. Investigators say he left Calgary Monday morning in his blue 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with Alberta licence plate BZJ 9892.

Newbury is described as:

188 centimetres (6'2") tall;

Weighting approximately 91 kilograms (200 lbs);

Having brown hair; and.

Having a full beard.

According to police, there are concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding Newbury's whereabouts or the location of his SUV is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.