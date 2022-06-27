iHeartRadio

Search underway for Calgarian last seen in Acadia

Edward Ramsay was last seen in Acadia on the morning of June 26. (CPS)

The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Edward Ramsay was in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia at around 8:30 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since. Police say it's "out of character for Ramsay to not be in contact" and there are concerns for his well-being.

The missing Calgarian is described as:

  • Being 168 cenitmetres (5'6") tall;
  • Weighing 59 kilograms (130 lbs) ;
  • Having a slim build;
  • Having blue eyes; and,
  • Having short, receding grey hair and a beard.

As of Sunday morning, Ramsay was wearing:

  • A tan-coloured hat with an image of a fish;
  • Dark blue metal-framed glasses;
  • A T-shirt;
  • Blue jeans; and,
  • Brown hiking shoes.

Ramsay was driving a black 2016 GMC Canyon truck with Alberta licence plate SKF-370. The truck has two stickers, a STARS Air Ambulance logo as well as a 'Stop the Crownest Mines' decal, on its rear window.

Anyone who spots Ramsay or his truck, or has information regarding where he is, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

