Search underway for Calgarian last seen in Acadia
The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday morning.
Edward Ramsay was in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia at around 8:30 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since. Police say it's "out of character for Ramsay to not be in contact" and there are concerns for his well-being.
The missing Calgarian is described as:
- Being 168 cenitmetres (5'6") tall;
- Weighing 59 kilograms (130 lbs) ;
- Having a slim build;
- Having blue eyes; and,
- Having short, receding grey hair and a beard.
As of Sunday morning, Ramsay was wearing:
- A tan-coloured hat with an image of a fish;
- Dark blue metal-framed glasses;
- A T-shirt;
- Blue jeans; and,
- Brown hiking shoes.
Ramsay was driving a black 2016 GMC Canyon truck with Alberta licence plate SKF-370. The truck has two stickers, a STARS Air Ambulance logo as well as a 'Stop the Crownest Mines' decal, on its rear window.
Anyone who spots Ramsay or his truck, or has information regarding where he is, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
