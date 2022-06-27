Search underway for Calgarian last seen in Acadia

The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Edward Ramsay was in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia at around 8:30 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since. Police say it's "out of character for Ramsay to not be in contact" and there are concerns for his well-being.

The missing Calgarian is described as:

Being 168 cenitmetres (5'6") tall;

Weighing 59 kilograms (130 lbs) ;

Having a slim build;

Having blue eyes; and,

Having short, receding grey hair and a beard.

As of Sunday morning, Ramsay was wearing:

A tan-coloured hat with an image of a fish;

Dark blue metal-framed glasses;

A T-shirt;

Blue jeans; and,

Brown hiking shoes.

Ramsay was driving a black 2016 GMC Canyon truck with Alberta licence plate SKF-370. The truck has two stickers, a STARS Air Ambulance logo as well as a 'Stop the Crownest Mines' decal, on its rear window.

Anyone who spots Ramsay or his truck, or has information regarding where he is, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.