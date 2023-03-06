iHeartRadio

Search underway for Calgary woman last seen in Forest Heights


Roseanne Banos Bermudez, 35, was last seen leaving her home in Forest Heights on the night of March 3. (CPS)

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a missing woman.

Rosanne Banos Bermudez, 35, left her home in the 4500 block of Seventh Avenue S.E., in the community of Forest Heights, at around 10:15 p.m. Friday and has not been heard from since.

Police confirm there are concerns for Banos Bermudez's well-being.

She is described as:

  • 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;
  • Having a medium build;
  • Having brown eyes; and
  • Having pink hair.

Anyone who encounters Banos Bermudez or has information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

