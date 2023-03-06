Search underway for Calgary woman last seen in Forest Heights

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a missing woman.

Rosanne Banos Bermudez, 35, left her home in the 4500 block of Seventh Avenue S.E., in the community of Forest Heights, at around 10:15 p.m. Friday and has not been heard from since.

Police confirm there are concerns for Banos Bermudez's well-being.

She is described as:

163 centimetres (5'4") tall;

Having a medium build;

Having brown eyes; and

Having pink hair.

Anyone who encounters Banos Bermudez or has information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.