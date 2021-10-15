Search underway for handcuffed man who escaped after allegedly assaulting Alberta RCMP officer

A search is underway in the Crowsnest Pass for a Blairmore, Alta. man who escaped from RCMP custody and allegedly assaulted an officer.

According to RCMP, 24-year-old Samuel Shawn Fralick was arrested Thursday in southern Alberta on outstanding warrants.

The suspect was handcuffed and placed in an RCMP vehicle outside the Crowsnest Pass detachment, but he allegedly attacked an officer and successfully escaped the area on foot.

RCMP Police Dog Services were deployed but Fralick was not located. Mounties suspect he was picked up by a passing motorist.

Fralick, who is wanted on charges of assault, flight from police and failing to comply with conditions, is described as:

Approximately 168 centimetres (5'6") tall;

Weighing 55 kilograms (120 lbs); and,

Having brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a white T-shirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone who has information regarding Fralick's whereabouts is asked to contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2866 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.