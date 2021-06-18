Search underway for lost fisherman near Victoria

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 75-year-old fisherman who disappeared Thursday in the water south of Victoria.

Pat O’Brien was last seen aboard a four-metre skiff near the Washington state shoreline in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The angler was supposed to be fishing with some friends who were in a separate boat headed from Freshwater Bay, Wash. to Crescent Bay, Wash.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the man’s friends last talked to him via cellphone at 3:26 p.m. and last saw him heading westward from Crescent Bay approximately 10 minutes later.

The main engine on O’Brien’s boat was not working earlier in the day and he was using a backup motor to get around, the missing man’s friends told authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard scrambled a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and patrol boats from Port Angeles, Wash. shortly after 6:40 p.m.

Additional helicopter crews from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island aided in the search overnight, as did the Canadian Coast Guard research vessel Vector, according to U.S. authorities.

By noon Friday, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter continued to search the near-shore area off Port Angeles.

Authorities say O’Brien has no reported medical issues and most likely has food, water and lifejackets aboard his boat. The missing man’s boat is not believed to be equipped with a marine VHF radio.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of O’Brien or his boat is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard’s Puget Sound office at 206-217-6001.