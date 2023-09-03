Search underway for missing 64-year-old boater in N.S.

The Cumberland County RCMP is leading a search for a missing man who had gone boating on the Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S.

Police say around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday they responded to a report of a 64-year-old man who had gone out on a sailboat Saturday but had not returned home.

RCMP say they began a search, but have not found the missing man yet.

“We called in the fire departments, many of them have small watercrafts, ATVs, those kinds of things to start running the river and along the banks of the river and we've also called in Ground Search and Rescue personnel because obviously, they have the expertise on combing an area very thoroughly,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall. “And then JRCC (Joint Rescue Coordination Centre) has been helping with aircraft throughout the day today to help with the search from the air, and then we've also called in the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team who is en route to the scene there now.”

This is a developing story.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.