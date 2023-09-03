Search underway for missing 64-year-old boater in N.S.
The Cumberland County RCMP is leading a search for a missing man who had gone boating on the Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S.
Police say around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday they responded to a report of a 64-year-old man who had gone out on a sailboat Saturday but had not returned home.
RCMP say they began a search, but have not found the missing man yet.
“We called in the fire departments, many of them have small watercrafts, ATVs, those kinds of things to start running the river and along the banks of the river and we've also called in Ground Search and Rescue personnel because obviously, they have the expertise on combing an area very thoroughly,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall. “And then JRCC (Joint Rescue Coordination Centre) has been helping with aircraft throughout the day today to help with the search from the air, and then we've also called in the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team who is en route to the scene there now.”
This is a developing story.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Calgary and District Labour Council hosts Labour Day drive to benefit local food banksThe Calgary and District Labour Council, which represents 44,000 union members in the public and private sectors, says it encouraged its membership to donate food and money.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QBSaskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.