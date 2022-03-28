Missing Calgary brothers found safe

The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public after a 16-year-old Calgary boy and his 21-year-old brother were located.

Michael Panagakos had last seen Sunday evening leaving his home in the 7000 block of Coach Hill Road S.W. with his older brother Gregory.

Investigators suspected the brothers may have been travelling toward Bragg Creek in a gold-coloured, 2009 Ford F-150 with a black stripe running from the hood to the back of the truck.

Police confirmed Monday afternoon that both brothers had been found and were safe.