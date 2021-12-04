Search underway for missing Cape Breton senior
A search is underway in the air and on the ground for a missing Cape Breton senior.
Nova Scotia RCMP say 79-year-old Susan Bain of Middle River was last seen walking her dog Friday around 9 a.m.
A helicopter and several ground search and rescue agencies have joined the search efforts.
Police say they are concerned for her safety, after her dog was found overnight and the temperatures continue to drop.
“Absolutely weather is a factor,” explains Sgt. Andrew Joyce. “Unfortunately, last night was probably the coldest day or night of the season, so that is certainly a concern to everybody.”
Bain is described as 5’7 about 125lbs, with white shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
She may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.
