Search underway for missing kayaker in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
A search is underway to find a kayaker who disappeared during an outing on Saturday in Lac-Sainte-Marie, in the MRC-de-la-Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
The disappearance was reported Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., by the spouse of the man who lost sight of him while the couple was on a canoe trip in Lac-Sainte-Marie.
Police and firefighters quickly began an evening search.
“During the night, police continued to ply the banks. We’ve located the individual’s kayak. On the other hand, the man is still missing,” said Sergeant Béatrice Dorsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), on Sunday morning.
A Sûreté du Québec command post was also set up on the scene in the morning, where reinforcements were expected.
“There are watercraft and foot patrollers carrying out searches,” said Dorsainville, adding that SQ divers were also called to the scene.
At this time, it is unknown what may have happened for this kayaker in his thirties.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2022.
-
Windsor lottery winner plans to pay off his mortgage and adopt a dog with $1 million prizeA Windsor man who is always down to try his luck with a lottery ticket was “speechless” when it finally paid off — to the tune of $1 million.
-
Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in BudapestKylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event.
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scamPolice in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in KingsvilleOne person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, with 30C+ highsThe heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of baby Rocky Mountain goatStaff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a Rocky Mountain goat born just last month.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to chargesA 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
-
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Caesars Windsor for two showsCaesars Windsor is welcoming back an Italian American comedian for two shows this fall.