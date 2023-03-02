Search underway for missing Nanaimo woman, 29

The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Cheyenne Davidson, who hasn't spoken with her family in several months.

On Feb. 27, her family asked the Nanaimo RCMP to perform a well-being check since they hadn't spoken to her in quite some time.

Police were unable to locate Davidson and say she is believed to be homeless.

"As a result of the information provided to police, there is concern for her safety and wellbeing," said Mounties in a release Thursday.

RCMP say they have reached out to other jurisdictions on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland – and have spoken with some of Davidson's friends and known associates, but have been unable to locate her.

She is described as a white woman who stands 5'7" and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, and police say the photo of her is considered recent.

Anyone with information on Davidson's whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.