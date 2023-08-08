Search underway for two people last seen on Lake Erie: OPP

A search is underway after two people were last seen in an inflatable unicorn floatie off the shores of Long Point, Ont. on Tuesday.

According to Norfolk County OPP, at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, members of the OPP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton (JRCC) responded to a report of two people operating an inflatable device on Lake Erie, in the area of Erie Boulevard and Beach Avenue in Long Point.

At approximately 1:23 p.m., the JRCC located a white unicorn floatie located nearly 2.5 kilometres south of the Long Point Provincial Park wildlife area.

Search efforts for the two individuals who were believed to be inside the floatie are underway, and police caution that at this time, “no one has been reported as missing or outstanding.”

Norfolk County OPP continue to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police said updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

The #OPP is searching for two individuals believed to have been operating an inflatable device on #LakeErie earlier today. At present, no one has been reported as missing or outstanding. (1 of 2) ag^ pic.twitter.com/nXmQaAAQN5