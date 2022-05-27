Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking charges

Officers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.

According to Dufferin OPP, officers executed the search warrant on Thursday as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation and arrested a 24-year-old Orangeville resident.

Investigators say they found cocaine, several rounds of ammunition, three shotgun shells, digital scales and cell phones.

Police charged the accused with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking cocaine, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused has a court date scheduled for July to answer to the charges.