Search warrant leads to arrests of four people for drug and firearm charges: police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged four people following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

Police said the guns and gangs unit has been investigating the trafficking of illegal drugs and possessing firearms.

On April 6, a search warrant was executed at a home in the Brooklands neighbourhood.

Police said during the search, two people in the home tried to escape by jumping out of an upper window, but they were arrested.

Police arrested four people and seized several items including:

· a loaded .22-calibre handgun with the serial number scratched off;

· a magazine and a backpack, both with ammunition;

· a holster and ammunition belt;

· 24 grams of fentanyl which has a street value of $4,800;

· Four ounces of methamphetamine worth $2,400 on the street; and

· Drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Police said Michael Jeffrey Thomas, 36, has been charged with 12 firearm and drug-related offences. Nolin James Fontaine, 28, is facing 11 firearm and drug-related offences.

They both remain in custody.

Two women, aged 33 and 31, were also charged with firearm and drug-related charges. They were released on an appearance notice.

All four people are from Winnipeg.

None of the charges have been proven in court.