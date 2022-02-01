Search warrant leads to charges and drug seizure in Norfolk County: OPP

OPP said charges have been laid after a search warrant was executed in Norfolk County on Monday.

Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and cash at a King Street address in Delhi.

Police said four people from Norfolk County have been charged.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been given at this time.

