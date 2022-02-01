Search warrant leads to charges and drug seizure in Norfolk County: OPP
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
OPP said charges have been laid after a search warrant was executed in Norfolk County on Monday.
Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and cash at a King Street address in Delhi.
Police said four people from Norfolk County have been charged.
An investigation is ongoing.
No further information has been given at this time.
The #OPP Community Street Crime Unit of Haldimand and Norfolk executed a search warrant today at a King Street address in #Delhi. A quantity of #Fentanyl, #Cocaine and cash seized. 4 people, all from @NorfolkCountyCA have been charged. Investigation continuing. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/nEh4JStIOX— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 31, 2022
