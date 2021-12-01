iHeartRadio

Search warrant leads to drug-related charges in Norfolk

Charges have been laid after police seized a quantity of illicit drugs and cash in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said they executed a search warrant at a West Street address and took two people into custody.

A 34-year-old man from Norfolk faces the following charges:

  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

A 23-year-old man from Toronto is facing:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both are scheduled to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.

OPP said an investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

