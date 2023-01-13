Search warrant yields drugs, cash drug paraphernalia for Drumheller RCMP

Drumheller RCMP are investigating after officers executing a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of 4 Street S.W. recovered suspected Oxycodone, Percocet, psilocybin (mushrooms), cocaine and marijuana, along with a taser, cash and property and evidence consistent with drug trafficking in a Jan. 12 event that took place at 4:45 p.m.

Two men from the Drumheller Valley area were take into custody and subsequently released.

RCMP continue to investigate and say charges are pending.

“Drumheller RCMP members continue to focus on a variety of crime within our communities including the trafficking of drugs," said detachment commander Sgt. Robert Harms. "This operation is another example of our GIS unit and general duty members working together to ensure a safe community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.