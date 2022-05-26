Search yields no sign of entangled North Atlantic right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says its search mission has failed to locate an endangered North Atlantic right whale that was spotted last week entangled in some type of gear east of Gaspe, Que.
The 14-year-old female known as Sundog was last seen on May 19.
The department says its aircraft will resume regular right whale surveillance activities but will continue to watch for the entangled whale.
It says marine mammal rescue agencies will mobilize if the whale is spotted.
There are about 336 North Atlantic right whales in existence, and many spend their summers feeding in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The first sighting of a right whale in Canadian waters this season was on May 4, north of Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
