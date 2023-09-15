iHeartRadio

Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000


image.jpg
Libyan authorities limited access to the flooded city of Derna on Friday to make it easier for searchers to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing and presumed dead following a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives.
12