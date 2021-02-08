News that the Ontario lockdown is being extended until Feb. 16 has prompted Searchmont Resort near Sault Ste. Marie to close for the rest of the winter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that with the extension of the lockdown, it will not be feasible for Searchmont Resort to operate for this season," the resort said on a post on its website Monday.

"Rest assured that we will continue with the planned infrastructure projects so that we will be bigger and better for the 2021-2022 season. We appreciate everyone’s continued support and can’t wait to see you next year!"

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Monday at Queen's Park, saying that while the state of emergency will expire in Ontario on Tuesday night, the stay-at-home order will stay in effect in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region until at least Feb. 22.

In all other regions – except for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, Hasting Prince Edward Public Health and Renfrew County and District Health Unit – the stay-at-home order will stay in effect until Feb. 16.

The government said final decisions will be made prior to the Feb. 16 and Feb. 22 dates for the remainder of the province as to whether the stay-at-home order can be safely lifted.

If the government deems it safe enough to lift the stay-at-home order on those dates, regions would be placed into the colour-coded system at a level that aligns with their current public health trends.