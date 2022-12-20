Season of giving: Souls Harbour Rescue Mission to serve holiday meal to those in need

While many people are preparing to share a holiday meal with family and friends, not everyone has the ability to do so, which is why Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is offering what they can to those in need.

The drop-in men’s shelter in Halifax typically prepares about 400 hot meals each year to share with members of the community around Christmas, but organizers say they expect to see a bump in demand this year.

“Some people come to us because they’re alone and struggling, so we encourage as many people that need to come, to please do,” said Ron Dunn, the chief development officer for Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

With the rising cost of living, Dunn highlights that those attending the facility aren’t all homeless, some are just trying to get by.

“People always ask, ‘what does poverty look like?’ I guess it could look like any of us, so yeah, we’re just happy to be there,” he said.

Dunn adds that despite some sad situations, there’s plenty of joy and thankfulness that warm the facility each year.

“As much as there is sadness built into the situation, most people are thankful that we’re there and thankful to be there with us.”

The team anticipates around 300 people to attend Friday’s event, including Santa Claus. Gifts will also be provided, in addition to a holiday meal, something Dunn says is all thanks to the community’s liberality.

“It’s all built on the generosity of the community which is also part of the Christmas miracle, I think,” he said.

Those interested in donating to Souls Harbour Rescue Mission can do so online.