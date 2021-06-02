Season's first heat wave in store for northeastern Ontario

It may be early June, but northeastern Ontario is about to face some mid-summer temperatures in the coming days.

Temperatures above 30 degrees C are in the forecast for Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins beginning on the weekend and extending into next week. Temperatures in Timmins are expected to hit 33 on Sunday. The mercury is expected to reach 30 or higher in all three areas until Tuesday.

It will be warm in Sault Ste. Marie, but will stay below 30, hitting 28 on Sunday and staying there for the early part of the week.

The scorching temperatures are coming at a time when much of the northeast is tinder dry. Greater Sudbury, for example, normally gets 39 mm of rain in May. But last month the area received just 2.5 mm.

A fire ban has already been imposed Elliot Lake, Blind River and Huron Shores.