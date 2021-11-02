Season's first snowflakes blanket parts of Simcoe Muskoka

Areas across Simcoe Muskoka are set to see the season's first snowflakes throughout the day on Tuesday.

Muskoka, Simcoe County, Bancroft and Grey Bruce could see up to five centimetres, mainly in the higher elevations.

Some residents in Bracebridge and Haliburton woke up to a light dusting of the white stuff Tuesday.

Bracebridge OPP said officers responded to 20 weather-related collisions on Monday and Tuesday morning, adding that most were "preventable."

According to Environment Canada, Barrie could also see up to two centimetres of snowfall overnight.

Flurries could continue into Thursday before temperatures hit a high of 7C towards the end of the week.