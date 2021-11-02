Season's first snowflakes blanket parts of Simcoe Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Katelyn Wilson
Areas across Simcoe Muskoka are set to see the season's first snowflakes throughout the day on Tuesday.
Muskoka, Simcoe County, Bancroft and Grey Bruce could see up to five centimetres, mainly in the higher elevations.
Some residents in Bracebridge and Haliburton woke up to a light dusting of the white stuff Tuesday.
Bracebridge OPP said officers responded to 20 weather-related collisions on Monday and Tuesday morning, adding that most were "preventable."
According to Environment Canada, Barrie could also see up to two centimetres of snowfall overnight.
Flurries could continue into Thursday before temperatures hit a high of 7C towards the end of the week.
-
Sudbury pharmacist says senior flu doses hard to findFlu shots are now available to all that want them. However, a pharmacist in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively says this year, senior doses are a bit harder to come by.
-
B.C. charts new path for old-growth forests with 2.6M hectare logging deferralB.C. is unveiling a plan to pause logging in at-risk and highly sensitive old-growth forests as it charts a new path forward.
-
-
Downtown Ottawa businesses pivot as federal office towers remain emptyLocal business owners in downtown Ottawa, who have relied for years on the traffic from federal government workers, are finding themselves planning for a future without them.
-
CUPE NB strike forces cancellation of medical appointments and proceduresHorizon Health is reporting that 1,408 appointments or procedures, along with 35 surgeries, were cancelled Tuesday in the province of New Brunswick as a result of the ongoing labour dispute.
-
Roughriders remain optimistic as injury bug bitesAfter clinching a playoff spot on the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders control their own destiny.
-
Tribute with a tap: Legion hopes fast-pay machines will boost annual poppy campaignThe Royal Canadian Legion's annual campaign is in full swing, and this year includes the addition of a number of tap-and-go machines at some distribution sites.
-
First snowfall of the season for Waterloo RegionYou may have noticed something different falling from sky Tuesday afternoon, as Waterloo Region experienced its first snowfall of the season.
-
UCP provincial police push causing 'stress and strain' on Alberta RCMP: Commanding OfficerA government effort to replace the Alberta RCMP with a provincial police force is having a negative impact on officers and civilian employees, the force's commander said Tuesday.