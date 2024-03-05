Seasonal allergy sufferers: Have your symptoms started early?

For some Canadians, spring means the arrival of allergy season.

While spring is still weeks away, the thaw has begun in parts of Canada, especially in areas that experienced a warmer-than-usual winter.

For some, this may mean an early start to allergy season as well.

Allergies have been rising in both children and adults over the past several years.

Dr. Melissa Lem says it "can be directly linked to climate change." The president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment told The Canadian Press last year that warmer weather can result in more pollen in the air in the spring, and flooding can lead to mould.

And those who suffer from related allergies are facing a longer allergy season, the Vancouver-based doctor said, citing research that suggests the average pollen season has grown about three weeks in North America over the past few decades.

On top of the ongoing impacts of climate change, El Nino affected the winter weather this season, resulting in warmer-than-usual temperatures in much of the country. Many parts of Canada are now seeing early signs of blooming and buds, meaning allergies may be affecting them sooner in the year than residents are used to.

Do you feel your spring allergies are starting earlier this year? Are your allergies generally getting worse or better, or have your symptoms stayed the same?

Do you have any unusual environmental triggers or unusual symptoms?

What is the best advice you've received or you have about coping with allergies?

With files from The Canadian Press