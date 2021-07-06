Seasonal and unsettled in Calgary through much of the week

Temperatures are expected to improve in Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy across central and southern Alberta with a chance of non-severe thunderstorms late in the day. These thunderstorms may be isolated, but slow moving which means localized flooding could be a concern for Calgary and the southern foothills. That risk ends Tuesday evening and clouds persist overnight.

Moisture returns Wednesday afternoon as a low pressure system tracks over the Rockies and moves east into central and southern Alberta. This system could bring significant rainfall across the region before more settled weather returns Friday.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Tuesday:

Cloudy, chance of late day thunderstorm

Daytime high: 22 C

Overnight: Risk of thunderstorm early evening, partly cloudy overnight, 13 C

Wednesday:

Becoming cloudy, chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, chance of overnight showers, 14 C

Thursday:

Cloudy with morning showers, mainly cloudy after that

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: A few clouds, 13 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Clear, 14 C

Saturday: