Seasonal campsite bookings are now open across Sask., nightly sites available Tuesday

Seasonal campsite reservations can now be made for provincial parks across Saskatchewan with reservations for nightly sites beginning on Tuesday.

Jennifer Johnson, the Deputy Minister for Parks Division and Parks, Culture and Spot said reservations for seasonal spots opened at 7 a.m. on Monday.

“So far our seasonal reservations have been incredibly popular, we had several thousand on the site at 7 a.m. and already a number of our parks seasonal sites have sold out,” Johnson said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Johnson said that nightly campsites can be booked as of Tuesday, with different parks available to be booked each day following.

“If people want to favorite their sites ahead of time it makes searching for their sites a little bit easier first thing in the morning and they can be poised and ready to book.”

Johnson said making bookings available for a few parks each day has been beneficial to reducing online wait times.

“It makes the site move more quickly and it allows people to book or to select a few different options that they might want to book. So if they don’t get exactly what they want on day one, on day two or three they can try another park,” Johnson said.

On Tuesday, nightly campsites will be available to be booked at Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake and Saskatchewan Landing.

Following a break Wednesday, campsites can be booked at Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills and Pike Lake on Thursday.

On April 10 nightly sites can be reserved at Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan’s Ravine and The Battlefords.

Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain and Moose Mountain nightly sites can be booked on April 11 and Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills and Lac La Ronge can be booked starting April 12.

Reservations begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Campsites can be reserved here.