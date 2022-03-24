Seasonal home in Gravenhurst, Ont. damaged by fire

A fire caused about $10,000 in damages to a seasonal home in Gravenhurst, Ont. on Wednesday.

Crews from Gravenhurst Fire Station 1 responded to the fire on Brydons Bay Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Gravenhurst Fire told CTV News the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but believes it is likely from an electrical issue.

The fire department said that smoke was seen coming from the meter/electrical box and was called in by a contractor working on site.

Gravenhurst Fire said it is a good reminder for people to handle all electrical appliances carefully and get licensed professionals to repair any damages.