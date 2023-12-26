Seasonal property owners encouraged to have someone check their properties

Provincial police officers are encouraging seasonal property owners to have someone check their property daily during the "off season" to ensure everything is secure after three recent break-ins.

OPP say the tried and tested method is the best deterrent against crime.

On Dec. 20, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a break and enter to a seasonal residence on 17th Street South, Saugeen First Nation.

Police canvassed other properties in the area and located two more seasonal residences which had been entered on 4th Avenue South, Saugeen First Nation.

On Dec, 21, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to two more break and enters to seasonal residences on 17th Street South, Saugeen First Nation.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old of South Bruce Peninsula has been charged with the following offences:

Break, enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence X5

Mischief under $5000

Possession break-in instruments

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held in custody for the purpose of attending a bail hearing.

OPP continue to appeal to people living in and around cottages to report all suspicious activity to police when it happens.