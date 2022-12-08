Seasonal temperatures back in Windsor-Essex

Seasonal weather fills out the rest of the week in Windsor-Essex with winds chill now having to be factored in.

The average high for this time of year is 3.1 C with temperatures between 3 and 5 C expected the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 3

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday: Rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.