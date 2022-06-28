Seasonal temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

Seasonal temperatures continue through Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.

The average high for this time of year is 26.9 C with an expected high today of 26 C. Slight humidity will make it feel more like 28 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 16.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 29. Humidex 34.

Thursday: Sunny. High 33.

Friday: Showers. High 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday: Sunny. High 27.