Seasonal temperatures dominate the next couple days in London region

A cool start to the day in the London area on Tuesday with more seasonal temperatures expected to continue throughout the day.

The average high for this time of year is 25.3 C with an expected high today of 26 C today. Slight humidity will make it feel more like 27 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear to start with 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 14.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 29. Humidex 34.

Thursday: Sunny. High 30.

Friday: Showers. High 29.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 26.