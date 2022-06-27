Seasonal temperatures for Windsor-Essex this week

Temperatures in Windsor-Essex for the next few days will be seasonal with low humidity.

The UV index will remain high throughout the week with just a slight chance of showers mid-week.

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 24. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 9.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 31.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.