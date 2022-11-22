Seasonal temps return to Windsor-Essex

Temperatures in Windsor-Essex are returning to something a little more seasons for this time of year.

Average high for the region is 6.7 C with Environment Canada predicting just that or warmer for the next few days.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 6. Wind chill -8 C this morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low -5 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 8 V. Wind chill -9 C in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny. High 10 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.